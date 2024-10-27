A Decade of Service or Fear Tactics? AAP vs BJP in Delhi's Political Arena

In a fervent buildup to the Delhi assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal, chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), touted a decade of achievements under his administration, urging citizens to steer clear of BJP, which he claims would dismantle popular welfare schemes.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva retorted, asserting that Kejriwal is fostering a 'fear psychosis' to distract from his party's disconnection with the public. He assured that BJP would not only continue but also widen the reach of key subsidies if elected.

Amidst promises to waive inflated bills and continued infrastructure improvements, Kejriwal appealed to the electorate for support to ensure AAP's vision of an inclusive, efficient, and progressive Delhi is realized.

