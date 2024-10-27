Rally Rivalry: Trump and Harris Vie for Voter Attention
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are ramping up their campaigns with high-profile rallies as the U.S. presidential election approaches. Trump's Madison Square Garden event features Elon Musk, while Harris rallies support in Philadelphia. Both candidates are focusing on battleground states to sway undecided voters.
In a last-minute push before the November 5 election, Republican candidate Donald Trump is preparing to headline a major rally at New York's Madison Square Garden. His event, featuring social media mogul Elon Musk, aims to bolster support for local congressional candidates, while rival Kamala Harris mobilizes Democratic voters in Philadelphia.
As Harris engages with diverse communities, including visits to a Black barbershop and a Puerto Rican restaurant, Trump focuses on drawing crowds at the iconic venue known for hosting the Knicks and Billy Joel concerts. Both candidates are vigorously targeting battleground states, which hold the power to determine the next U.S. president.
With more than 38 million votes already cast, both campaigns are pulling out all the stops. Vice President Harris, expressing optimism in Philadelphia, contrasts her vision with Trump's, accusing him of promoting divisive rhetoric. Meanwhile, Trump criticizes Harris' role in the Biden administration's handling of economic and immigration issues, as polls indicate a tight race.
(With inputs from agencies.)
