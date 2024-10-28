Japan's Political Landscape: A Post-Election Power Shuffle

In a seismic shift within Japan's political landscape, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's coalition lost its majority in Sunday's general election, leaving parties in a frantic chase to form a new government.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), having dominated Japan's postwar governance, suffered setbacks due to a political funding scandal and rising public displeasure over economic measures. Their seats dwindled from 247 to 191, missing the 233-seat majority mark.

Komeito, LDP's coalition ally, maintained its support despite internal policy disagreements, but faced losses as well. With opposition parties like the Constitutional Democrats expanding their influence, Japan's political future remains uncertain as alliances may shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)