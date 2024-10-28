Left Menu

Japan's Political Landscape: A Post-Election Power Shuffle

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s coalition lost its parliamentary majority in a general election. Key players in the power scramble include the LDP, Komeito, Constitutional Democrats, Japan Innovation Party, and Democratic Party for the People. The opposition gains, suggesting potential shifts in Japan's political alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 07:32 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 07:32 IST
Japan's Political Landscape: A Post-Election Power Shuffle
Japanese Prime Minister

In a seismic shift within Japan's political landscape, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's coalition lost its majority in Sunday's general election, leaving parties in a frantic chase to form a new government.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), having dominated Japan's postwar governance, suffered setbacks due to a political funding scandal and rising public displeasure over economic measures. Their seats dwindled from 247 to 191, missing the 233-seat majority mark.

Komeito, LDP's coalition ally, maintained its support despite internal policy disagreements, but faced losses as well. With opposition parties like the Constitutional Democrats expanding their influence, Japan's political future remains uncertain as alliances may shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024