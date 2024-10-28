Political Tides Turn as Alliance Dynamics Shift in Maharashtra

In a sharp critique of the opposition, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shaina NC lambasted the Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances, suggesting that their political fortunes have sunk. She voiced confidence that the Mahayuti alliance would regain control in Maharashtra's upcoming elections, scheduled for November 20, with Shaina emphasizing a focus on development.

Reacting to criticism from Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray concerning a recent stampede tragedy, Shaina defended Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, praising his work in the Railway Ministry. Shaina described the accusations as misguided, stating that comprehensive safety measures are indeed being implemented across rail networks.

The electoral battleground in the Worli constituency promises intense competition, featuring candidates from the Mahayuti, Maha Vikas Aghadi, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Shaina, though initially speculated to run, expressed her support for Milind Deora's candidacy, reiterating her commitment to her party's strategic decisions and the wider national interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)