Political Tides Turn as Alliance Dynamics Shift in Maharashtra

BJP's Shaina NC critiqued Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi, claiming their downfall while backing Mahayuti's return to power. Shaina also addressed criticism from Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray. The electoral landscape is set for a significant contest in the Worli constituency involving Milind Deora, Aaditya Thackeray, and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 10:09 IST
BJP leader Shaina NC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp critique of the opposition, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shaina NC lambasted the Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances, suggesting that their political fortunes have sunk. She voiced confidence that the Mahayuti alliance would regain control in Maharashtra's upcoming elections, scheduled for November 20, with Shaina emphasizing a focus on development.

Reacting to criticism from Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray concerning a recent stampede tragedy, Shaina defended Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, praising his work in the Railway Ministry. Shaina described the accusations as misguided, stating that comprehensive safety measures are indeed being implemented across rail networks.

The electoral battleground in the Worli constituency promises intense competition, featuring candidates from the Mahayuti, Maha Vikas Aghadi, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Shaina, though initially speculated to run, expressed her support for Milind Deora's candidacy, reiterating her commitment to her party's strategic decisions and the wider national interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

