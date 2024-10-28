Actor Vijay's Party Under Fire: BJP 'C Team' Allegations

Tamil Nadu law minister S Regupathy has lambasted Actor Vijay's political outfit, Tamilga Vatri Kajhgam (TVK), labeling it as BJP's 'C Team.' Speaking to journalists on Monday, he remarked that the recent TVK public meeting was more theatrical than political, resembling a grand film extravaganza.

Addressing reporters, Regupathy stated, "The Dravidian model of governance remains deeply embedded in the minds of people, and such tactics won't change that." Actor Vijay's party conference in Vikravandi witnessed overwhelming support with countless attendees, marking the party's debut at the state level.

Amidst the clash, Vijay fired back, accusing the ruling DMK government of deceiving the electorate. He lambasted them as anti-people, suggesting they've turned politics into a battlefield rather than a civil discourse. Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party emerged earlier this year, setting its sights on the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)