DMDK Joins DMK-Led Alliance, Stirring Tamil Nadu Political Landscape

In a significant political shift, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) has joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Tamil Nadu ahead of the state assembly elections. The move has been hailed as a strategic victory by the ruling coalition.

While allies within the coalition expressed enthusiasm, describing the development as a boost to social justice and democratic values, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other opposition factions slammed the DMDK's decision as a betrayal of Captain Vijayakanth's legacy. The late actor and DMDK founder, known for his strong stance against the DMK, is affectionately called 'Captain' by supporters.

Despite the backlash, Premalatha Vijayakanth, General Secretary of DMDK and widow of the founder, defended the alliance as essential for the state's welfare and future prosperity. She stated her commitment to protecting people's trust, with confidence that the alliance would strengthen the party's electoral prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)