US Domestic News Briefs: Elections, Hurricanes, and Economic Concerns

Regional banks with operations in Florida are bracing for potential fallout from recent hurricanes, highlighting the financial risks posed by extreme weather. In response, lenders have set aside provisions to cover possible loan losses, as the hurricanes wreaked havoc on homes, public infrastructure, and power supplies.

On the political front, economic issues are influencing voter sentiment. Voter Tiesha Blackwell, who previously supported President Joe Biden, plans to vote for Donald Trump due to rising living costs. Meanwhile, Trump rallies in New York, seeking to strengthen his candidacy after controversial remarks from his allies.

Global economic concerns mount as the potential return of Donald Trump to power resurfaces in discussions among global finance leaders. As the US election approaches, key finance chiefs express anxiety over how Trump's presidency might impact international markets and policy decisions.

