Georgian Politics: European Future vs Russian Tactics

In a contentious electoral aftermath, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has charged the ruling Georgian Dream party with deploying Russian-style tactics and propaganda. She asserts that the party's declared victory percentage significantly exceeds its actual support among voters.

Despite lacking direct evidence, Zourabichvili suggests possible Russian FSB involvement, pointing to similarities in propaganda tactics with past Russian elections under Vladimir Putin. The election, marred by allegations of voting violations, drew criticism from Western nations demanding thorough investigations.

Amid the political turmoil, Zourabichvili, who has distanced herself from the ruling party, called for public protests, emphasizing Georgia's commitment to its European path. As political tensions rise, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze accused the opposition of attempting to destabilize the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)