Left Menu

Georgian Politics: European Future vs Russian Tactics

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili accused the ruling party of using Russian-style tactics in a contentious election, challenging the proclaimed victory of the Georgian Dream party. She urged citizens to protest, emphasizing a desire for a European future amid fears of increasing Russian influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:32 IST
Georgian Politics: European Future vs Russian Tactics
Salome Zourabichvili

In a contentious electoral aftermath, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has charged the ruling Georgian Dream party with deploying Russian-style tactics and propaganda. She asserts that the party's declared victory percentage significantly exceeds its actual support among voters.

Despite lacking direct evidence, Zourabichvili suggests possible Russian FSB involvement, pointing to similarities in propaganda tactics with past Russian elections under Vladimir Putin. The election, marred by allegations of voting violations, drew criticism from Western nations demanding thorough investigations.

Amid the political turmoil, Zourabichvili, who has distanced herself from the ruling party, called for public protests, emphasizing Georgia's commitment to its European path. As political tensions rise, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze accused the opposition of attempting to destabilize the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024