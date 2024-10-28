Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Tanwani Bows Out of Aurangabad Central Contest

Kishanchand Tanwani, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate, withdrew from contesting the Aurangabad Central constituency election due to an unfavorable political climate reminiscent of the 2014 election. Tanwani cited a lack of support from Pradeep Jaiswal and aims to consult Uddhav Thackeray before making any decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:53 IST
Shiv Sena's Tanwani Bows Out of Aurangabad Central Contest
  • Country:
  • India

Kishanchand Tanwani, a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate, has decided to step out of the electoral race for the Aurangabad Central constituency, raising concerns over an unfavorable scenario mirroring the 2014 elections.

In the 2014 contest, Imtiaz Jaleel of AIMIM defeated Shiv Sena's Pradeep Jaiswal, relegating Tanwani to third place when he contested under the BJP banner.

Despite receiving approval for his candidacy from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Tanwani mentioned he felt unsupported by Jaiswal in his campaign efforts.

He expressed his concerns, saying, "I have been canvassing for the last seven days and have realized the conditions are repeating themselves, leading me to decide against contesting this time."

This isn't the first time Tanwani has taken such a step. He previously withdrew in 2019, aiding Jaiswal in securing victory, signaling a recurring pattern due to similar political dynamics.

Meanwhile, AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, has nominated Naser Siddiqui for the upcoming November 20 assembly elections, despite Siddiqui previously being defeated by Jaiswal.

Tanwani intends to discuss his decision with Uddhav Thackeray, following which he will proceed as directed, noting that his authorization form remains with Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024