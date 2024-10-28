Shiv Sena's Tanwani Bows Out of Aurangabad Central Contest

Kishanchand Tanwani, a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate, has decided to step out of the electoral race for the Aurangabad Central constituency, raising concerns over an unfavorable scenario mirroring the 2014 elections.

In the 2014 contest, Imtiaz Jaleel of AIMIM defeated Shiv Sena's Pradeep Jaiswal, relegating Tanwani to third place when he contested under the BJP banner.

Despite receiving approval for his candidacy from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Tanwani mentioned he felt unsupported by Jaiswal in his campaign efforts.

He expressed his concerns, saying, "I have been canvassing for the last seven days and have realized the conditions are repeating themselves, leading me to decide against contesting this time."

This isn't the first time Tanwani has taken such a step. He previously withdrew in 2019, aiding Jaiswal in securing victory, signaling a recurring pattern due to similar political dynamics.

Meanwhile, AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, has nominated Naser Siddiqui for the upcoming November 20 assembly elections, despite Siddiqui previously being defeated by Jaiswal.

Tanwani intends to discuss his decision with Uddhav Thackeray, following which he will proceed as directed, noting that his authorization form remains with Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve.

(With inputs from agencies.)