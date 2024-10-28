Giorgia Meloni's Candidate Edges Ahead in Liguria's Tight Regional Race

In Liguria's regional election, Marco Bucci, favored by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her right-wing allies, is slightly ahead, according to exit polls. This election outcome could fortify Meloni's political standing ahead of upcoming regional votes in Umbria and Emilia-Romagna.

Bucci, the Genovese mayor, is estimated to receive between 47% and 51% of the vote, facing stiff competition from the leftist candidate Andrea Orlando, projected to gain between 45.5% and 49.5%, as reported by state TV Rai's exit polls.

Former Liguria governor Giovanni Toti's resignation, after a scandal involving bribery allegations, set the stage for this election. Toti's negotiated plea bargain does not imply admission of guilt but requires a judge's approval as per Italian legal standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)