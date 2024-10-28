Tension Peaks in MVA as Seat Sharing Disputes Loom Over Maharashtra Polls

Seat-sharing disputes have intensified negotiations between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents in Maharashtra, especially among Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), as assembly poll nominations are set to close tomorrow. Despite the parties' past success in the Lok Sabha polls, replicating this achievement appears challenging due to ongoing disagreements.

The alliance, comprising Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT), initially agreed to contest 85 seats each. However, adjustments have stirred tensions, with Congress aiming to contest 90 seats, a claim opposed by some alliance members. So far, Congress has declared candidates for 99 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) for 85, and NCP (SP) for 82.

In a sign of mounting disquiet, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut warned against Congress fielding a candidate in Solapur (South), citing potential retaliatory actions affecting alliance harmony. He underscored the alliance's need for unity amidst signs of division over a Chief Ministerial candidate, with differences surfacing primarily between Sena and Congress-led parties.

Raut, speaking at a press conference on Monday, expressed expectations of continued debate over certain seats within the MVA, and potentially within the rival Mahayuti camp as well. Meanwhile, the role of smaller parties like the Samajwadi Party in the alliance remains uncertain, as they await responses to their seat-sharing requests.

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi emphasized preventing the fragmentation of secular votes, expressing their hope for a positive response from the MVA. Disagreements between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress have been prominent over Mumbai and Vidarbha constituencies, and if unresolved, might lead to rebel candidates contesting against MVA-nominated individuals.

Congress also faced setbacks internally, with candidate changes in constituencies such as Andheri (West) and Aurangabad East. Concurrently, the ruling Mahayuti coalition, led by BJP, appears to manage better internal coherence, even conceding seats to allies Shiv Sena and NCP for symbol-based candidacies. These elections hold significant weight as both alliances have witnessed splits within their ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)