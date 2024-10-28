Left Menu

Orban's Surprise Visit Amidst Georgia's Election Controversy

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Georgia after the ruling party declared election victory, challenged by opposition claims of voting irregularities. Orban emphasized Georgia's European alignment. The election increased tensions between pro-Western opposition and the ruling party, which maintains close ties with Russia amid EU criticism.

Updated: 28-10-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:39 IST
Orban's Surprise Visit Amidst Georgia's Election Controversy
Viktor Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban made an unexpected visit to Georgia just days after the country's ruling party declared victory in a contentious election. The opposition alleges numerous voting violations, casting a shadow over the results. Georgian Dream was declared the winner with almost 54% of the vote, but opposition forces are disputing the outcome and have called for public demonstrations.

The election has been viewed as a crucial decision for Georgians, symbolizing a tug-of-war between strengthening Russian ties or speeding up integration with Europe. Standing in solidarity with Georgian Dream, Orban congratulated them on their electoral success, promoting the nation's conservative and Christian values while affirming its European aspirations.

Despite internal and international criticism of its policies towards Russia, Georgian Dream remains committed to its EU membership goals. Meanwhile, the international community, including the EU and NATO, are demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged irregularities of the vote. In contrast, the Kremlin has rejected claims of Russian election meddling, alleging Western interference instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

