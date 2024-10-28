Priyanka Gandhi's Heartfelt Campaign Resonates in Wayanad

In a commendable display of political prowess, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praised Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's unique approach to the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections. Tharoor highlighted Gandhi's ability to resonate with voters by speaking from the heart, portraying herself as a mother, daughter, and sister, rather than a typical politician. Tharoor noted, "Priyanka Gandhi is speaking as a human being to other human beings. She reaches out directly to the hearts of voters."

Tharoor underscored the critical importance of the Wayanad by-election in the national spectrum, differentiating it from the localized focus seen in Palakkad and Chelakkara. According to the Congress MP, an MP for Wayanad serves as a crucial voice in Delhi, advocating for the aspirations of its constituents on a national level. He stressed, "For all these reasons, this election is pivotal in a distinct manner from Palakkad and Chelakkara."

As campaigning continues, Priyanka Gandhi affirmed her dedication to addressing the woes of Wayanad residents if elected. She promised vigorous representation in parliamentary forums, should she secure the seat once held by her brother, Rahul Gandhi. The election will see her face BJP's Navya Haridas in a contest that's set to test her electoral mettle on November 13.

