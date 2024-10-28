Michel Barnier's Resilience After Surgery: A Leadership Challenge

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier returned to work on Monday after undergoing surgery for a cervical lesion. The surgery was successful and results from the analysis will be available in a few weeks, according to a statement from Barnier's office.

At 73, Barnier is the oldest prime minister to assume office since the establishment of the Fifth Republic in 1958. After a politically tumultuous summer, President Emmanuel Macron appointed the veteran conservative to navigate the fragmented parliament and prioritize the approval of the 2025 budget amidst France's dire financial situation.

The voluntary nature of health disclosures by French leaders has been a topic of discussion, especially following historical instances where past presidents like Georges Pompidou and Francois Mitterrand concealed serious health issues from the public.

