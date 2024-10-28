Left Menu

Family Politics: A New Chapter in Baramati's Pawar Legacy

The political dynamics in Baramati heat up as Ajit Pawar and Yugendra Pawar file nominations for the assembly seat. Ajit Pawar's candidacy is marked by a grand rally, while Yugendra lays a low-key nomination supported by his uncle, Sharad Pawar. Key issues include unemployment, inflation, and women's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baramati | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:58 IST
In Maharashtra, the battle for the Baramati assembly seat intensifies with Ajit Pawar and Yugendra Pawar filing their nominations. Ajit, a seasoned politician, led an extravagant rally, signaling his robust campaign approach. On the contrary, Yugendra Pawar, accompanied by Sharad Pawar, maintained a subdued presence during his nomination process.

Amid family tensions, Srinivas Pawar criticized Ajit Pawar for political moves against Sharad Pawar, reflecting past rifts within the NCP. Despite this, Yugendra expressed confidence in the veteran politician's support, focusing on issues like unemployment, inflation, water scarcity, and women's safety.

Sharad Pawar emphasized the importance of maintaining strong ties with the constituents, a sentiment echoed by Ajit, who remains confident in his sustained support from Baramati voters. The area's substantial voter turnout, especially from women, plays a significant role in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

