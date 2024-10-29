Left Menu

Ballot Box Blaze: FBI Probes Washington State Election Arson

A ballot box in Washington used for early voting was set on fire, leading to an FBI investigation. Local authorities removed a suspicious device nearby. The incident is part of a series of attacks on voting infrastructure. The Secretary of State reassured voters about election security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2024 00:23 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 00:23 IST
A ballot box in Washington state, meant for collecting early votes ahead of the November 5 U.S. election, was set ablaze in a suspected arson attack, prompting an FBI investigation, local police reported.

KATU footage revealed smoke billowing from the Vancouver, Washington, ballot box, with numerous ballots appearing to be burning. According to local officials, hundreds of ballots were destroyed, as the box had not been emptied since Sunday morning.

The Vancouver Police Department was called to the scene at 4 a.m. PT on Monday, where a suspicious device was found next to the box. The Washington Secretary of State's office urged voters to verify the status of their ballots online and request replacements if necessary. This incident is part of a troubling trend of attacks on ballot boxes across the country, with similar incidents reported in Oregon and Arizona.

(With inputs from agencies.)

