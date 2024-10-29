Left Menu

Trump vs. Harris: A Pivotal U.S. Election

The upcoming U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5 pits Republican Donald Trump against Democrat Kamala Harris. Key dates include the election, sentencing of Trump on Nov. 26 for a previous conviction, and the inauguration on Jan. 20. A new act mandates higher requirements for challenging state results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2024 00:55 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 00:55 IST
Trump vs. Harris: A Pivotal U.S. Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The political landscape heats up as former President Donald Trump, a Republican, prepares to face Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, in the highly anticipated U.S. presidential election set for November 5. Early voting is already underway, setting the stage for a fierce political contest.

On November 26, Trump, who has the distinction of being the only sitting or former U.S. president to be convicted of a crime, is set to be sentenced. The conviction relates to falsifying documents connected to a payment to silence a porn star. Trump denies any wrongdoing. This legal development adds an unusual element to the election scenario.

The timeline extends into early January, including important dates like the Electoral College meeting on December 17 and the official inauguration on January 20. The newly enacted Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act of 2022 introduces stricter requirements for contesting state election results, necessitating broader support within Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

 Global
2
Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

 United Arab Emirates
3
Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

 Japan
4
Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024