Trump vs. Harris: A Pivotal U.S. Election

The political landscape heats up as former President Donald Trump, a Republican, prepares to face Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, in the highly anticipated U.S. presidential election set for November 5. Early voting is already underway, setting the stage for a fierce political contest.

On November 26, Trump, who has the distinction of being the only sitting or former U.S. president to be convicted of a crime, is set to be sentenced. The conviction relates to falsifying documents connected to a payment to silence a porn star. Trump denies any wrongdoing. This legal development adds an unusual element to the election scenario.

The timeline extends into early January, including important dates like the Electoral College meeting on December 17 and the official inauguration on January 20. The newly enacted Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act of 2022 introduces stricter requirements for contesting state election results, necessitating broader support within Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)