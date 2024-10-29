Republicans Seek Supreme Court Intervention on Pennsylvania Ballot Ruling

In a critical legal maneuver, Republicans have requested the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in a contentious Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision. The ruling in question demands the counting of provisional ballots from voters who made mistakes on their mail-in ballots, which could impact thousands of votes in the upcoming presidential election.

The Republican National Committee, alongside the Republican Party of Pennsylvania, is challenging the state's Supreme Court decision. They argue it undermines the legislative authority by altering election rules too close to voting day. "This is an egregious usurpation of the General Assembly's constitutional authority to set rules for federal elections," they asserted.

The legal battle underscores a broader struggle over election integrity and state autonomy. While the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled in favor of counting provisional ballots to protect voters' rights, Republicans fear it could lead to judicial overreach. The outcome of this case could significantly influence the election landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)