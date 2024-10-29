Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Bolivia: Morales Accuses Arce of Gun Attack Plot

Bolivian ex-president Evo Morales claims a gun attack on his convoy was orchestrated by President Luis Arce's government, escalating tensions within the ruling socialist party. Morales denied his team was armed and suggested reconciliation through internal elections. The government called the attack allegations fabrication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2024 06:50 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 06:50 IST
Bolivian ex-president Evo Morales has accused the government of President Luis Arce of masterminding a gun attack on his convoy, further escalating the fraught relationship between the two political figures. In his interview with Reuters on Monday, Morales denounced the incident as part of a "dark plot to destroy" him.

Morales alleged that his vehicle was hit by gunfire from security forces, captured in a dramatic video. However, the Bolivian government rejected these accusations, labeling the claims as "theater" and stating that Morales' convoy had instead fired upon anti-narcotics police during a routine patrol.

Morales, in his first international media appearance since the alleged attack, referred to the incident as an "ambush" and accused the government of fabricating a "montage of lies." Despite the serious charges, Morales did not provide evidence to support his allegations. He hinted at the necessity of internal elections to mend the political divide within the ruling party ahead of the upcoming national elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

