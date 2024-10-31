Musk's Million-Dollar Election Gambit Sparks Legal Clash

Elon Musk finds himself at the center of a legal storm as a result of his $1 million-a-day giveaway aimed at swing state voters ahead of the U.S. election. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has filed a lawsuit to block the initiative, citing it as an illegal lottery and a violation of consumer protection laws.

The controversy has escalated with accusations of inflammatory social media posts and demands for added security during the court hearing. Krasner alleges that Musk, a vocal supporter of Republican causes, is unlawfully interfering with the election process.

Musk's legal team, seeking to move the case to federal court, countered this by arguing that such charges raise significant questions of federal law. With the election fast approaching, the resolution of this legal battle could have significant political implications.

