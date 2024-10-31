Controversial $1 Million Giveaway Amid U.S. Election Sparks Legal Battle

A Pennsylvania state judge decided on Thursday to halt proceedings on a lawsuit aimed at stopping Elon Musk's $1 million voter giveaway before the U.S. presidential election on November 5. The delay comes as a federal court examines jurisdiction over the case.

Musk, a vocal supporter of Republican Donald Trump, has been distributing $1 million checks to selected individuals advocating for free speech and gun rights. The recipients must reside in one of seven competitive states, including Pennsylvania. Philadelphia's district attorney alleges the scheme is an illegal lottery designed to sway voters.

The legal challenge claims deceptive practices and improper conduct under consumer protection laws. In response, Musk's team argues that the case involves critical issues of free speech and election interference best addressed in federal court. As the legal debate unfolds, Musk continues his financial backing of America PAC to bolster Trump's campaign.

