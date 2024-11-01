Georgia Battles Election Disinformation: A Look into Foreign Interference Claims

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office raised alarms over 'targeted disinformation' circulating about the Nov. 5 U.S. election. This misinformation is suspected to stem from foreign actors aiming to cause discord, with the state working collaboratively with federal bodies to trace the origins.

The state spotlighted a specific incident involving a misleading video depicting a Haitian immigrant wrongly accused of voting multiple times, which authorities identified as false information. The electoral agency emphasized the necessity for social media platforms, particularly those owned by figures like Elon Musk, to swiftly remove such content.

Amidst tensions in key battlegrounds, including Georgia, U.S. agencies have accused Russia of attempting to stir divisive election narratives, a charge Russia denies. Efforts by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) are in progress to investigate these claims further.

(With inputs from agencies.)