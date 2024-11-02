Left Menu

Labor Unions at a Crossroads: Kamala Harris Struggles to Rally Male Support

Facing resistance from male union workers, Vice President Kamala Harris aims to boost support amidst the U.S. elections. Unions have traditionally favored Democrats, but some members are swayed by Republican candidate Donald Trump. Harris, if elected, would be the first female and second Black U.S. president.

Updated: 02-11-2024 00:17 IST
With the U.S. elections imminent, Vice President Kamala Harris faces an unexpected challenge: securing the backing of male volunteers in key labor unions, crucial for Democratic voter mobilization efforts. While unions have largely supported the Democrats, the inroads made by Republican candidate Donald Trump amongst some union workers could shift the election balance.

Despite Harris' strong advocacy for workers' rights, union officials attribute her weaker support among males to underlying sexism and her progressive stance on social issues. The AFL-CIO, a major labor federation, tackles this by meeting workers at their job sites, especially within predominantly male-dominated industries such as the building trades.

The gender gap within unions is widening, with Harris gaining traction among female members, notably white women, as per Reuters polling. As labor unions, especially in battleground states like Michigan and Pennsylvania, play a pivotal role in the elections, the fight for their support intensifies, making every vote crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

