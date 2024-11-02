U.S. Intelligence Exposes Russian Influence in Fake Voter Video

U.S. intelligence agencies attributed the creation of a deceptive video to Russia on Friday, highlighting a disinformation campaign. The video falsely shows a Haitian immigrant claiming to have voted multiple times in Georgia, one of the crucial battleground states in the upcoming presidential election.

The joint statement, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the FBI, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, accused Russian actors of trying to influence the election by disseminating divisive content. This judgment was made based on current intelligence and past Russian disinformation activities.

Georgia's Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, labeled the video as 'targeted disinformation' likely produced by Russian troll farms. He urged social media platforms, including X owned by Elon Musk, to remove the video. Some platforms, like X, have started taking action against the content.

