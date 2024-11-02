A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

In a flurry of political activity, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are set to hold rallies just miles apart in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Friday. This marks a pivotal moment as both vie for votes in a region critical for securing Wisconsin's 10 highly coveted electoral votes.

Milwaukee, known for its significant Democratic voter base, is contrasted by conservative-leaning suburbs where Republicans often find support. In 2016, Trump narrowly won Wisconsin, but a drop in suburban backing led to his 2020 defeat. Both Harris and Trump are making desperate appeals to sway the divided constituents in Milwaukee.

Harris, championing labor rights, highlighted the importance of union support during her campaign stop in Janesville. In contrast, Trump, who also appeals to working-class voters, has focused on his base while dismissing claims from his detractors. The race in Wisconsin is historically tight, with slim margins often deciding the outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)