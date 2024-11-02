Political Dynamics Intensify Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Polls

In a move reshaping Maharashtra's political landscape, former Member of Parliament Gopal Shetty, while running as an independent, has assured the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that his actions will not harm their interests. This assurance comes after a meeting with prominent BJP leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis and Shivprakash.

Despite Shetty's independent candidacy for the Borivali seat, resulting from being denied a BJP ticket, party leadership remains optimistic. Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the party's commitment to resolving internal disputes, asserting that rebels are part of the party's family.

As election preparations intensify, both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi are gearing up for the November polls. The election will witness intriguing contests, including a family showdown in Baramati and a continued rivalry between political heavyweights.

(With inputs from agencies.)