Political Dynamics Intensify Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Polls

Maharashtra's political scene sees tension as ex-MP Gopal Shetty reassures loyalty to BJP amidst independent candidacy. Despite internal rebellions, party leaders work to consolidate support. As elections approach, both ruling and opposition alliances ramp up campaign efforts in key constituencies, setting the stage for a high-stakes electoral battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 15:15 IST
Political Dynamics Intensify Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Polls
BJP leader Gopal Shetty (2nd from left) with Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move reshaping Maharashtra's political landscape, former Member of Parliament Gopal Shetty, while running as an independent, has assured the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that his actions will not harm their interests. This assurance comes after a meeting with prominent BJP leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis and Shivprakash.

Despite Shetty's independent candidacy for the Borivali seat, resulting from being denied a BJP ticket, party leadership remains optimistic. Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the party's commitment to resolving internal disputes, asserting that rebels are part of the party's family.

As election preparations intensify, both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi are gearing up for the November polls. The election will witness intriguing contests, including a family showdown in Baramati and a continued rivalry between political heavyweights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

