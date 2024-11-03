Left Menu

Sunil Sharma: New Face of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir

Sunil Sharma, an MLA from Padder Nagseni, has been elected as the leader of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP legislature party. He will serve as the leader of the opposition in the assembly. Sharma, a former minister, was elected for a second term with a narrow victory margin.

Updated: 03-11-2024 14:33 IST
Sunil Sharma, a former minister, has been elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Jammu and Kashmir. This comes after a meeting held by the party's legislators on Sunday, affirming him as the opposition leader in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly.

Representing the newly formed constituency of Padder Nagseni in Kishtwar district, Sharma won his second term in the assembly. His victory is notable for the slim margin he secured following the 2022 delimitation process in the Union Territory.

Sharma previously served as a minister of state within the PDP-BJP coalition government from 2014 to 2018, marking his continued influence and leadership within the region's political landscape.

