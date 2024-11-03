Sunil Sharma: New Face of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir

Sunil Sharma, a former minister, has been elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Jammu and Kashmir. This comes after a meeting held by the party's legislators on Sunday, affirming him as the opposition leader in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly.

Representing the newly formed constituency of Padder Nagseni in Kishtwar district, Sharma won his second term in the assembly. His victory is notable for the slim margin he secured following the 2022 delimitation process in the Union Territory.

Sharma previously served as a minister of state within the PDP-BJP coalition government from 2014 to 2018, marking his continued influence and leadership within the region's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)