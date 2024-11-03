Sunil Sharma: Leading the Charge in Jammu and Kashmir's BJP Legislature

Sunil Sharma, a seasoned BJP leader and former minister, has been appointed as the head of the BJP legislature party in Jammu and Kashmir. This election positions him as the leader of the opposition in the state's assembly, a significant role as the region navigates its complex political landscape.

Representing the Padder Nagseni constituency in Kishtwar district, Sharma was elected for his second term following a narrow victory in the recently reconfigured constituency. His appointment is seen as a strategic move by the BJP, aiming to bolster their stance in the assembly with Sharma's experience and leadership.

At a press briefing post-election, Sharma expressed gratitude towards the party's leadership for their trust. He emphasized his commitment to uphold party policies while addressing people's aspirations. Sharma also hinted at an aggressive approach in combating opposition by stating, "The battle will start tomorrow," indicating his readiness to face political challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)