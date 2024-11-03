Vishwajit Gaikwad Withdraws Nomination to Support Mahayuti

In a significant political move, BJP rebel Vishwajit Gaikwad announced on Sunday his withdrawal from the Udgir assembly seat candidacy. This decision comes in the wake of a directive from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urging Gaikwad to step back.

Gaikwad's decision is seen as a strategy to fortify the Mahayuti alliance, which has fielded NCP's Sanjay Bansode for the seat. Latur MLA Sambhajirao Patil Nilangekar praised Gaikwad's loyalty to the party, reaffirming his dedication to regaining a Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.

As discussions continue with other dissenters, the Mahayuti is set to face off against the MVA in Latur's six constituencies. Meanwhile, NCP candidate and Minister Sanjay Bansode commended Gaikwad's contributions in Udgir, emphasizing the strategic importance of each seat for the ruling alliance's victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)