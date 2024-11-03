Left Menu

Vishwajit Gaikwad Withdraws Nomination to Support Mahayuti

Vishwajit Gaikwad, a BJP rebel, has decided to withdraw his nomination from the Udgir assembly seat. His decision follows a directive from Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis aiming to strengthen the Mahayuti's position. Talks are ongoing with other rebels to reinforce the alliance against the MVA in Latur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 03-11-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 17:36 IST
In a significant political move, BJP rebel Vishwajit Gaikwad announced on Sunday his withdrawal from the Udgir assembly seat candidacy. This decision comes in the wake of a directive from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urging Gaikwad to step back.

Gaikwad's decision is seen as a strategy to fortify the Mahayuti alliance, which has fielded NCP's Sanjay Bansode for the seat. Latur MLA Sambhajirao Patil Nilangekar praised Gaikwad's loyalty to the party, reaffirming his dedication to regaining a Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.

As discussions continue with other dissenters, the Mahayuti is set to face off against the MVA in Latur's six constituencies. Meanwhile, NCP candidate and Minister Sanjay Bansode commended Gaikwad's contributions in Udgir, emphasizing the strategic importance of each seat for the ruling alliance's victory.

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

