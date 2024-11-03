Slogans Shape UP Bypolls: A Battle of Unity vs Division

In the run-up to the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, political slogans have taken center stage, reflecting themes of unity and division. Both BJP and opposition parties, including the SP and BSP, have launched campaigns with impactful catchphrases to influence voter sentiment.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'batenge toh katenge' (divided we fall) triggered reactions from rival parties. The Samajwadi Party countered with slogans promoting unity, such as 'judenge to jeetenge' (united we win), while the BSP's Mayawati promised progress through alliance.

Slogans are seen as vital psychological tools in politics, commented psychologist Pradeep Khatri. They create instant connections with the masses, he added, thus holding more sway than lengthy speeches. As bypolls approach, these slogans aim to forge emotional bonds with voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)