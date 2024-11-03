Left Menu

Slogans Shape UP Bypolls: A Battle of Unity vs Division

Political slogans rooted in unity and division stir the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. Leaders from the BJP, SP, and BSP exchange catchy phrases aimed at swinging voter sentiment. Slogans, perceived as powerful psychological tools, are central to the electoral narrative, highlighting political divergence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-11-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 19:50 IST
Slogans Shape UP Bypolls: A Battle of Unity vs Division
  • Country:
  • India

In the run-up to the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, political slogans have taken center stage, reflecting themes of unity and division. Both BJP and opposition parties, including the SP and BSP, have launched campaigns with impactful catchphrases to influence voter sentiment.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'batenge toh katenge' (divided we fall) triggered reactions from rival parties. The Samajwadi Party countered with slogans promoting unity, such as 'judenge to jeetenge' (united we win), while the BSP's Mayawati promised progress through alliance.

Slogans are seen as vital psychological tools in politics, commented psychologist Pradeep Khatri. They create instant connections with the masses, he added, thus holding more sway than lengthy speeches. As bypolls approach, these slogans aim to forge emotional bonds with voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024