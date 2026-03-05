Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates KDSG Hospital, Highlights Healthcare Advancements

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath opened the KDSG Super-Speciality Hospital, marking a significant step in healthcare development. He praised PM Modi's leadership in expanding healthcare infrastructure, noting the rise in AIIMS institutions. Celebrating Holi, Adityanath highlighted India's joy amidst global turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:08 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the KDSG Super-Speciality Hospital in Greater Noida on Thursday, commending the institution for bolstering healthcare services. Adityanath lauded the advancements in the healthcare sector under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stewardship.

The Chief Minister congratulated the hospital on behalf of the state government, recognizing the significant roles new medical facilities play as healthcare sectors reach new developmental heights. 'Your group has embarked on a new journey in this direction,' he remarked.

Highlighting the improvements in healthcare infrastructure, Adityanath pointed out that only six All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were operational before 2014. Under Modi's initiatives, this number has grown to 23, spreading world-class healthcare across India. Earlier, he expressed delight during Holi, emphasizing strong domestic leadership amidst international disarray.

