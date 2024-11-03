Empowering Dreams: Himachal's Sukh Shiksha Yojana Unveiled

The Himachal Pradesh government is poised to roll out the 'Mukhya Mantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana,' a pioneering initiative designed to provide financial aid to widows, destitute women, divorced women, and disabled parents. The program aims to improve the education and welfare of their children through targeted assistance.

This scheme caters to two primary age groups. For children under 18, eligible women and disabled parents will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 1000 to fund educational, health, and nutritional needs. Additionally, students in undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, or vocational courses will benefit from financial support to cover tuition and hostel fees.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted the scheme's significance, noting the immense challenges faced by widowed, deserted, or abandoned women who often lack the resources to provide for their children's education. The initiative also aims to combat issues like child abuse, trafficking, teenage marriages, and drug abuse by bolstering family-level child protection.

The Yojana also attends to children with disabled parents, acknowledging the cycle of disability, unemployment, and poverty. Applications are processed through the local Child Development Project Officer. Emphasizing the government's commitment, CM Sukhu remarked on the importance of nurturing an environment that ensures vulnerable families receive necessary care.

Since assuming office, the current administration's focal priority has been to uplift the underprivileged. Numerous initiatives have aimed to empower those who are often voiceless in society, reaffirming the government's dedication to comprehensive welfare, as expressed by the Chief Minister. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)