Presidential Race: Tight Contest in Battleground States

In a historic contest, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are vying for the presidency in a narrow race across critical states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan. The stakes are high, with both candidates focusing on securing electoral votes to reach the needed 270 seats.

Trump has concentrated his efforts on mobilizing rural voters and criticizing the current administration's approach to economics and immigration, while Harris targets urban and minority communities. She aims to address voter concerns over high living costs and portrays Trump's methods as divisive.

With early voting numbers already skyrocketing, control of Congress hangs in balance as well, potentially impacting future legislative endeavors. Analysts highlight the importance of wins in seven swing states as crucial for either candidate to secure the presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)