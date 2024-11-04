Political Priorities: Shiv Sena Accuses Centre of Neglecting Jammu and Kashmir

The Shiv Sena (UBT) accused the Union government of diverting its attention from pressing issues in Jammu and Kashmir in favor of upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

In its mouthpiece 'Saamana', the party claimed that the government's primary concern lies in electoral victories, instead of addressing the increasing terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. This accusation follows a grenade attack in Srinagar that injured several civilians and highlights the region's security instability.

The editorial emphasized the government's lack of focus on stabilizing Jammu and Kashmir, noting increased meetings aimed at winning elections. It further indicated that recent encounters with terrorists have added to the security challenges faced by the Union government.

(With inputs from agencies.)