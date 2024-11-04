Mandal Murmu Joins BJP, Pledges to Address Santhal Pargana Demographic Concerns

Mandal Murmu, initially a supporter of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has made a significant political shift by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). During his induction, Murmu expressed a commitment to addressing demographic changes in the Santhal Pargana region, emphasizing cultural and ancestral pride.

The joining ceremony witnessed the presence of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, highlighting the importance of Murmu's move. Sarma noted that Murmu's membership in the party symbolized the blessings of historical Santhal figures Sidhu Kanhu and Phulo Jhano, leaders of the Santhal rebellion against British rule.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey welcomed Murmu, citing the crisis in tribal culture due to current governmental policies. With Jharkhand Assembly elections approaching, the shift comes as a strategic move amidst demographic concerns, particularly regarding Bangladeshi infiltration in Santhal Pargana. These political dynamics play into the broader electoral contest in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)