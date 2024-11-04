Left Menu

Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Withdraws Political Support for Maharashtra Polls

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange announced his withdrawal of support from the Maharashtra assembly elections, advising his supporters to retract their nominations. Emphasizing Maratha autonomy in electoral decisions, Jarange seeks commitments from candidates to support Maratha interests, while continuing his struggle for reservations under the OBC category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 04-11-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 10:27 IST
Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Withdraws Political Support for Maharashtra Polls
Manoj Jarange
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange declared on Monday that he will not be supporting any candidate or party in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. The deadline for withdrawing nominations is today.

Jarange's decision marks a departure from his previous strategy, where he planned either support or opposition in key constituencies. Addressing media at Antarwali Sarathi village, he stressed his independence, urging the Maratha community to judge candidates by their commitment to the community's cause.

Jarange reassured his continued fight for Maratha reservations under the OBC category and emphasized the decisive role of the Marathas in the state elections, urging them to avoid political rallies and remain unswayed by party influences. Despite his previous support plans for different constituencies, he refrained from any political endorsement this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024