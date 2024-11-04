Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Withdraws Political Support for Maharashtra Polls

In a significant political development, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange declared on Monday that he will not be supporting any candidate or party in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. The deadline for withdrawing nominations is today.

Jarange's decision marks a departure from his previous strategy, where he planned either support or opposition in key constituencies. Addressing media at Antarwali Sarathi village, he stressed his independence, urging the Maratha community to judge candidates by their commitment to the community's cause.

Jarange reassured his continued fight for Maratha reservations under the OBC category and emphasized the decisive role of the Marathas in the state elections, urging them to avoid political rallies and remain unswayed by party influences. Despite his previous support plans for different constituencies, he refrained from any political endorsement this time.

