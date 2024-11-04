Americans Turn to Unusual Comforts Amid Election Stress

In the days leading up to the U.S. presidential election, anxiety is running high among American voters. As the nation braces for a tightly contested race between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, many are finding unusual ways to manage stress. Some, like Danielle Trenney in Pennsylvania, are getting into the holiday spirit early to distract themselves.

In various battleground states, residents are taking different approaches to cope, from turning to exercise and spirituality to disconnecting entirely from political discourse. For instance, Jennifer Bunecke from Pennsylvania prefers immersing herself in cooking, away from the political cacophony.

The stakes are high, with fears of unrest if results aren't clear or contested. A Reuters/Ipsos poll highlights widespread concern about potential violence, reflecting the electorate's unease about a future fraught with uncertainty, regardless of who wins.

