Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Early voting numbers suggest a potential disadvantage for the Democratic Party, according to the Trump Campaign. There is an observed decline in urban and female turnout, while rural turnout has increased compared to previous elections. Concerns rise over whether Democrats will meet expectations on election day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 09:51 IST
The Trump Campaign has raised concerns over early voting trends, claiming the Democratic Party may face a significant turnout shortfall. Data indicates rural voters are showing increased participation, while urban and female turnout has declined compared to past elections.

According to a memo from the Trump Campaign's chief data consultant, Tim Saler, Democrats are experiencing a considerable reduction in urban voter turnout. Meanwhile, the Trump and Republican campaigns anticipate outperforming previous elections in absentee ballots and early votes.

Experts like former Obama campaign manager Jim Messina and CNN's David Axelrod have voiced fears about the decreased Democratic turnout. Campaigns are now focused on encouraging strong participation from their bases to gain an advantage on election day.

