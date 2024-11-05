Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

The Trump Campaign has raised concerns over early voting trends, claiming the Democratic Party may face a significant turnout shortfall. Data indicates rural voters are showing increased participation, while urban and female turnout has declined compared to past elections.

According to a memo from the Trump Campaign's chief data consultant, Tim Saler, Democrats are experiencing a considerable reduction in urban voter turnout. Meanwhile, the Trump and Republican campaigns anticipate outperforming previous elections in absentee ballots and early votes.

Experts like former Obama campaign manager Jim Messina and CNN's David Axelrod have voiced fears about the decreased Democratic turnout. Campaigns are now focused on encouraging strong participation from their bases to gain an advantage on election day.

