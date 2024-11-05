Left Menu

Language Debate Heats Up: South Indian Leaders Push Back on Hindi Imposition

Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev stated that India lacks a national language, urging communication between Union and state governments to occur in English. CPIM MP John Brittas accused Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu of imposing Hindi on South Indian MPs, calling for respect for regional language sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:00 IST
Language Debate Heats Up: South Indian Leaders Push Back on Hindi Imposition
Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong stance against the alleged imposition of Hindi, Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev declared that India, per its Constitution, does not have a national language. He emphasized that communication between the Union and state should primarily be conducted in English, though mutual consent allows for alternatives.

Recalling a historical episode, Rajeev cited an instance where former Kerala Chief Minister EK Nayanar responded to a Hindi letter from a Union Minister in Malayalam, underscoring the absence of a national language. Rajeev criticized the push for a 'one nation, one language' policy as unconstitutional and reiterated that government communication and Supreme Court proceedings remain in English.

This comment comes amid Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas highlighting issues where Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu was accused of persistently writing to South Indian MPs in Hindi. Brittas argued that this act disrespects regional language sentiments and urged for an acknowledgement of linguistic diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

