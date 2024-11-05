Language Debate Heats Up: South Indian Leaders Push Back on Hindi Imposition

In a strong stance against the alleged imposition of Hindi, Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev declared that India, per its Constitution, does not have a national language. He emphasized that communication between the Union and state should primarily be conducted in English, though mutual consent allows for alternatives.

Recalling a historical episode, Rajeev cited an instance where former Kerala Chief Minister EK Nayanar responded to a Hindi letter from a Union Minister in Malayalam, underscoring the absence of a national language. Rajeev criticized the push for a 'one nation, one language' policy as unconstitutional and reiterated that government communication and Supreme Court proceedings remain in English.

This comment comes amid Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas highlighting issues where Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu was accused of persistently writing to South Indian MPs in Hindi. Brittas argued that this act disrespects regional language sentiments and urged for an acknowledgement of linguistic diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)