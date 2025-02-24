Left Menu

DMK Protests Against Hindi Imposition Turn Controversial

DMK cadres defaced Hindi on public boards in Tamil Nadu as part of a protest against the National Education Policy. Over a dozen individuals were charged for vandalism at railway stations. BJP state chief K Annamalai criticized the actions and challenged DMK's consistent opposition to the three-language policy.

In a bold move against perceived cultural imposition, several DMK cadres took to defacing Hindi characters on public signboards in Tamil Nadu. The act, targeting the National Education Policy's push for Hindi, saw black paint smeared on boards at the St Thomas Mount Post Office and local BSNL office in Alandur.

Police have booked eleven DMK members for similar actions at Pollachi and Palayamkottai Railway Stations. The protestors voiced strong opposition to what they see as the Centre's attempt to enforce Hindi on a state that proudly upholds a dual-language policy featuring Tamil and English.

BJP's state chief, K Annamalai, lambasted the protesters, labeling them 'misguided individuals.' He mocked the DMK for their contradictory educational practices while openly challenging their consistency in opposing the three-language policy outlined in the NEP.

