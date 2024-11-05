Election Night Cliffhanger: America's Prolonged Wait for a Winner

As the U.S. presidential election approaches, Americans brace for another delayed outcome in key battleground states. Recent changes to state voting laws aim to expedite vote counting, yet challenges from mail-in ballots and recounts could prolong the process.

In vital swing states like Pennsylvania, the count may extend beyond election night. Election law changes and local factors add to potential delays, with some states allowing last-minute ballot drop-offs.

Speculation about interference looms, with prior claims of electoral disruptions revived. Experts highlight procedural changes that could accentuate existing uncertainties, leaving the political landscape in suspense.

