Abdullah Sons Witness Legislative Proceedings First Time

For the first time, Zahir and Zamir Abdullah, sons of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, attended the proceedings at the legislative assembly. The two law professionals, in their 20s, witnessed the assembly while seated next to Nasir Aslam Wani, advisor to the chief minister.

Despite participating actively in campaign efforts for the assembly elections in Ganderbal, a stronghold for the Abdullah family, Zahir and Zamir have expressed no current intention to enter politics, focusing instead on their legal careers.

The Abdullah brothers have made notable contributions in election campaigns, including delivering speeches and addressing party workers in central Kashmir. Their involvement underscores their growing interest and engagement, although they pledge to learn more before jumping into politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)