Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Campaign Trail: A New Legacy in Wayanad

Addressing the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tackled criticisms about her potential absence from the constituency if elected. She firmly stated that it would be the residents who would dictate her presence, and demonstrated her connection by recalling personal experiences of dedication and love.

While campaigning, Priyanka Gandhi highlighted unaddressed local issues such as unemployment and inadequate infrastructure. She criticized the BJP-led Centre for their divisive politics and underscored the need for development through tourism and other avenues, urging residents to push for governmental accountability.

Pitted against her, candidates Sathyan Mokeri and Navya Haridas painted her as an infrequent visitor like her brother Rahul Gandhi. Despite this, Priyanka affirmed her commitment, reflecting on her deep bond with the people, and her plans to exert pressure on the government for meaningful change.

(With inputs from agencies.)