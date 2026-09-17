Surge in Mortgage Rates Amid Labor Market Stability and Middle East Conflict

The number of Americans filing new unemployment claims unexpectedly decreased last week, amid Labor Day effects, signaling labor market stability. This trend gives the Federal Reserve space to combat inflation issues prompted by the Middle East conflict. The U.S. central bank raised interest rates for the first time since July 2023, indicating potential future hikes.

Economists suggest that the low figures may result from seasonal adjustments during the holiday, though the overall outlook is positive. Initial state unemployment claims dropped to 196,000, below the expected 208,000, reflecting a stable job market. Nonfarm payrolls increased while continuing claims remain influenced by seasonal factors.

The unemployment rate stands at 4.1%, curbed by low layoffs and a reduced labor force. Pressures like the US-Israel-Iran tension are pushing oil prices higher, impacting inflation. Meanwhile, a rise in mortgage rates pressures the housing market, with building permits declining and homebuilder sentiment dropping to a yearly low.