Sharad Pawar Considers a Shift: Passing the Torch in Politics

Sharad Pawar, NCP (SP) chief, indicates potential retirement from active parliamentary politics, contemplating whether to run for another Rajya Sabha term. As he approaches the end of his tenure, he emphasizes the need for new leadership, reflecting on his extensive political career and accomplishments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:00 IST
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Sharad Pawar, the veteran chief of the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Socialist faction, has hinted at retiring from active parliamentary politics. Speaking at a campaign rally in Baramati, the 83-year-old political stalwart said he would decide about running for another Rajya Sabha term after his current tenure ends. Pawar's remarks come amid his dedication to paving the way for the next leadership generation.

Throughout his illustrious career spanning numerous successful elections, Pawar has held notable positions, including Maharashtra Chief Minister and India's Defence and Agriculture Minister. Reflecting on his tenure, he cited accomplishments like waiving farm loans and enhancing agricultural exports. However, he underscored the importance of transitioning responsibility to newer leaders, partially entrusting his nephew, Ajit Pawar, with political duties in recent decades.

Even as Ajit Pawar aligns with the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP coalition, Sharad Pawar remains focused on fostering emerging leaders within the party. While his role in active politics may shift, he promised continued engagement with social issues, particularly in addressing challenges facing marginalized communities and drought-affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

