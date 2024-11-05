Chhath Ghat Clash: Political Tensions Brew in Delhi

In Chirag Delhi, a dispute over loud DJ music led to a scuffle involving police and AAP leaders.

This incident is part of a political tussle between AAP and BJP centered on Chhath Puja preparations, with AAP alleging disruption attempts by BJP supporters.

Chhath Puja, a crucial event for Delhi's Purvanchali community, is at the heart of this conflict, with accusations of development obstruction adding fuel to the ongoing tensions ahead of the assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)