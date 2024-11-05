Left Menu

Chhath Ghat Clash: Political Tensions Brew in Delhi

A dispute over loud DJ music at a Chhath ghat in Chirag Delhi escalated into a scuffle between AAP leaders and police. The incident is part of an ongoing political conflict between the BJP and AAP amid Chhath Puja preparations, with accusations of development project obstruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Chirag Delhi, a dispute over loud DJ music led to a scuffle involving police and AAP leaders.

This incident is part of a political tussle between AAP and BJP centered on Chhath Puja preparations, with AAP alleging disruption attempts by BJP supporters.

Chhath Puja, a crucial event for Delhi's Purvanchali community, is at the heart of this conflict, with accusations of development obstruction adding fuel to the ongoing tensions ahead of the assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

