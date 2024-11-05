Chhath Ghat Clash: Political Tensions Brew in Delhi
A dispute over loud DJ music at a Chhath ghat in Chirag Delhi escalated into a scuffle between AAP leaders and police. The incident is part of an ongoing political conflict between the BJP and AAP amid Chhath Puja preparations, with accusations of development project obstruction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:08 IST
- Country:
- India
In Chirag Delhi, a dispute over loud DJ music led to a scuffle involving police and AAP leaders.
This incident is part of a political tussle between AAP and BJP centered on Chhath Puja preparations, with AAP alleging disruption attempts by BJP supporters.
Chhath Puja, a crucial event for Delhi's Purvanchali community, is at the heart of this conflict, with accusations of development obstruction adding fuel to the ongoing tensions ahead of the assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Western Railway Boosts Services for Diwali and Chhath Puja
Modi Expands Ayushman Bharat for Elders Amidst Political Conflict
Delhi Shines Bright: MCD Allocates Funds for Chhath Puja Street Lighting
Indian Railways Boosts Services for Chhath Puja Travelers
Toxic Foam and Faith: Chhath Puja Devotees Navigate Yamuna's Hazards