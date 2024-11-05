Biden's Divided Legacy: Navigating Successes and Struggles

As Americans cast their votes on Tuesday, they do so amidst deep-seated dissatisfaction, with a notable majority believing the nation is veering off course under President Joe Biden's leadership. Despite the United States emerging spectacularly from COVID-induced closures with significant job growth and rising wages, many citizens lament that these gains have been negated by soaring grocery and housing costs.

Biden's strategy to establish a more compassionate immigration system compared to Donald Trump's administration faced immediate challenges with a spike in illegal border crossings. Additionally, the Supreme Court's decision to dismantle Roe v. Wade dramatically altered the abortion rights landscape, exemplifying another divisive issue during Biden's presidency.

Overseas conflicts have further overshadowed Biden's time in office, compromising his pledge to stabilize international affairs. As Vice President Kamala Harris or a possible Trump return looms, the legacy of Biden's administration hangs in balance, marked by some achieved promises and several incomplete or disrupted by unforeseen events.

