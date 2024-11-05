Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP's 'Double-Engine Government' in Ghaziabad Rally

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led 'double-engine government' as he campaigned in Ghaziabad on Tuesday for the forthcoming by-elections. Yadav accused the government of neglecting Ghaziabad, asserting, 'The first engine never even reaches Ghaziabad, and the second engine barely operates from Lucknow.'

He further alleged that the BJP's recent defeat in Ayodhya has unnerved the party, leading to a strategic avoidance of elections in the region. Yadav expressed confidence in the INDIA alliance, predicting a clean sweep across all nine seats. Earlier, he took a jab at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over a newly sanctioned DGP appointment manual, questioning the longevity of those enforcing these changes.

Reacting to the rescheduling of by-election dates, Yadav suggested that the BJP's fear of losing prompted them to delay elections. He criticized the move, claiming it aimed to prevent out-of-state workers returning for Diwali from voting. Yadav noted the postponed by-elections, now set for November 20, cover nine Uttar Pradesh constituencies, alongside others in Kerala and Punjab.

