CPI(M) Accuses Congress of Minority Politics, LDF Gains in By-Elections

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan accused the Congress and its ally IUML of exploiting minority politics to target the Left. He highlighted recent election results where the Left gained, alleging Congress backed various alliances. Govindan also dismissed allegations regarding deep-sea mining and addressed ASHA workers' protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:06 IST
CPI(M) Accuses Congress of Minority Politics, LDF Gains in By-Elections
CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan has leveled serious allegations against the Congress and its ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), accusing them of exploiting minority communalism to undermine the Left. He claims that both parties have allied with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in recent local body elections.

Govindan highlighted the Left's gains in local by-elections, with CPI(M) winning in 17 out of 30 seats. He accused the Congress of strategical alliances, including with the BJP, causing their votes to diminish in key areas. Govindan also addressed allegations of mishandling deep-sea mining, claiming opposition politics were at play.

As tensions rise, Govindan reiterated the state government's commitment to resolving ongoing ASHA workers' protests and announced the upcoming state conference. Prakash Karat and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will outline strategies for the third LDF government at the event, promising new developmental paths for Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

