CPI(M) Accuses Congress of Minority Politics, LDF Gains in By-Elections

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan has leveled serious allegations against the Congress and its ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), accusing them of exploiting minority communalism to undermine the Left. He claims that both parties have allied with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in recent local body elections.

Govindan highlighted the Left's gains in local by-elections, with CPI(M) winning in 17 out of 30 seats. He accused the Congress of strategical alliances, including with the BJP, causing their votes to diminish in key areas. Govindan also addressed allegations of mishandling deep-sea mining, claiming opposition politics were at play.

As tensions rise, Govindan reiterated the state government's commitment to resolving ongoing ASHA workers' protests and announced the upcoming state conference. Prakash Karat and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will outline strategies for the third LDF government at the event, promising new developmental paths for Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)