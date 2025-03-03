Left Menu

Mahayuti Coalition Set to Dominate Maharashtra Legislative Council By-Elections

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition is poised to win all five vacant Maharashtra Legislative Council seats in upcoming by-elections. These elections, necessitated by the victory of five sitting MLCs in the November 2024 assembly polls, are scheduled for March 27, with nominations closing on March 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 22:05 IST
The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra is strategically positioned to secure all five vacant seats in the Legislative Council in the upcoming by-elections, as announced on Monday.

The Election Commission has scheduled the by-elections for March 27, following the victory of five sitting MLCs in the November 2024 assembly elections. Of these victorious MLCs, three hail from the BJP, while Shiv Sena and NCP each contributed one, all part of the Mahayuti coalition.

The by-elections draw from the MLA quota in the 288-member legislative assembly. The BJP, with its 132 MLAs, along with Shiv Sena's 57 and NCP's 41, ensures a commanding advantage. The notification is set for March 10, with the nomination deadline on March 17. Scrutiny occurs on March 18 and potential withdrawals on March 20, with voting on March 27, if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

